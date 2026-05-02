Inspired By Giving

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Inspired By Giving

About this event

Comet Golf Classic - Par 4 Contest

Single Player: Tee Bonus + Prize
$40

Purchase includes:
Eligibility to win a dream Pebble Beach trip and allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on any Par 4 you choose.

Team: Tee Bonus + Prize
$150

Purchase includes:
Entire team eligibility to win a dream Pebble Beach trip and allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on any Par 4 you choose.

Single Player: Tee Bonus ONLY
$25

Purchase includes:
Allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on any Par 4 you choose (no prize).

Team - Tee Bonus ONLY
$100

Purchase includes:
Allows your entire team to tee off from 150 yards out on any Par 4 you choose (no prize).

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