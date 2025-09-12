Comfort Keepers of Polk County's & The World Changers. All proceeds will go to Walk to End Alzheimer's of Lakeland. Silent Auction Walk to End Alzheimer's

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Your gift certificate includes a bubbly bath, stylish trim, paw-dicure and fresh scent for extra snuggles. Valued at $120
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4 People on a 1 Hour Captained Tipsy Sunset Tour. 3 Drinks per person included. Donated by Central Florida Water Sports & Boat Rentals. Valued at $200
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Enjoy a cozy time with plush Backrest Pillow, plush Blanket, Fragrance Candle Warmer, Candle, Journal & Pet Set. Donated by Life Care Center of Winter Haven. Valued at $80
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Enjoy serving your favorite appetizers on this custom epoxy Charcuterie Board & Cutting Board. 13 inches x10 inches. Donated by Karen's Cups & Crafts. Valued at $70
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4 1 Hour Sessions of professional voice or piano lessons by instructor Lesley Wasson. Sponsored by The Meadows at Cypress Gardens. Valued at $260
Starting bid
Various BCA items. Photo Frame, boxing gloves, Journal, Buttons, Clear vinyl tote, koozie and memo pads. Suprise box of goodies. Values at $40
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Enjoy your coffee in a custom coffee mug from Richard's Coffee in Downtown Winter Haven, while wearing your very own Richard's trucker hat. $50 Gift Card. Valued at $80
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Beautifully hand painted Parrot on black denim jacket. Size Large. Valued at $90
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Enjoy a family movie night with 4 passes to the movies. CMX Theatres. Valued at $80
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Enjoy dinner and a movie for Two at CMX Theater & Fish City Grill $25 Gift Certificate. Valued at $ $65
Starting bid
Beautiful custom hand painted jacket. Size Small. Valued at $90
Starting bid
Wax the City has donated a basket to pamper yourself filled with products and includes a Gift Certificate for a Facial Waxing and your choice of lips, nose, chin or brows. Valued at $160
Starting bid
Sassy Sea Market has donated this basket that includes a variety of sea moss products. Gift Certificate for a 16 oz Jar of Sea Moss, Lip Conditioner, Tallow Sea Moss Soap and Bug Spray. Valued at $65
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This gift basket was donated by Lucille's American Cafe which includes a $25 Gift Certificate, T -Shirt & a bottle of their best selling hot sauce. Valued at $50
Starting bid
This gift basket was donated by Lucille's American Cafe which includes a $25 Gift Certificate, T -Shirt & a bottle of their best selling hot sauce. Valued at $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a Date Night out with dinner & a Movie. 21 Burger has donated a $25 Gift Certificate and 2 Movies Passes to the Cobb Theater. Values at $60
Starting bid
Enjoy a Date Night out with dinner & a Movie. 21 Burger has donated a $25 Gift Certificate and 2 Movies Passes to the Cobb Theater. Values at $60
Starting bid
Deluxe Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set with Cheese Knifes. Valued at $40
Starting bid
IAM LKLD Coffee Mug & IAM LKLD Retro 3D Cut Out. Valued at $35
Starting bid
This Savorgrain cutting board is made of maple and walnut wood, featuring a dark walnut stripe across the center includes a container of Avores Cutting Board Oil. Valued at $125
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