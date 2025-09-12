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Comfort Keepers of Polk County

About this event

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Comfort Keepers of Polk County's & The World Changers. All proceeds will go to Walk to End Alzheimer's of Lakeland. Silent Auction Walk to End Alzheimer's

Gift Certificate for Dog Grooming item
Gift Certificate for Dog Grooming
$10

Starting bid

Your gift certificate includes a bubbly bath, stylish trim, paw-dicure and fresh scent for extra snuggles. Valued at $120

Tipsy Sunset Cruise for Four item
Tipsy Sunset Cruise for Four
$50

Starting bid

4 People on a 1 Hour Captained Tipsy Sunset Tour. 3 Drinks per person included. Donated by Central Florida Water Sports & Boat Rentals. Valued at $200

Cozy Time Basket item
Cozy Time Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy time with plush Backrest Pillow, plush Blanket, Fragrance Candle Warmer, Candle, Journal & Pet Set. Donated by Life Care Center of Winter Haven. Valued at $80

Epoxy Turtle Board item
Epoxy Turtle Board
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy serving your favorite appetizers on this custom epoxy Charcuterie Board & Cutting Board. 13 inches x10 inches. Donated by Karen's Cups & Crafts. Valued at $70

Professional Voice & Piano Lessons item
Professional Voice & Piano Lessons
$100

Starting bid

4 1 Hour Sessions of professional voice or piano lessons by instructor Lesley Wasson. Sponsored by The Meadows at Cypress Gardens. Valued at $260

Breast Cancer Awareness Basket item
Breast Cancer Awareness Basket
$15

Starting bid

Various BCA items. Photo Frame, boxing gloves, Journal, Buttons, Clear vinyl tote, koozie and memo pads. Suprise box of goodies. Values at $40

It's Coffee Time item
It's Coffee Time
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy your coffee in a custom coffee mug from Richard's Coffee in Downtown Winter Haven, while wearing your very own Richard's trucker hat. $50 Gift Card. Valued at $80

Hand Painted Parrot Jacket item
Hand Painted Parrot Jacket
$30

Starting bid

Beautifully hand painted Parrot on black denim jacket. Size Large. Valued at $90

Family Pack Movie Night item
Family Pack Movie Night
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a family movie night with 4 passes to the movies. CMX Theatres. Valued at $80

Date Night item
Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner and a movie for Two at CMX Theater & Fish City Grill $25 Gift Certificate. Valued at $ $65

Hand Painted Sea Horse Jacket item
Hand Painted Sea Horse Jacket
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful custom hand painted jacket. Size Small. Valued at $90

Facial Waxing & Basket of Products item
Facial Waxing & Basket of Products
$20

Starting bid

Wax the City has donated a basket to pamper yourself filled with products and includes a Gift Certificate for a Facial Waxing and your choice of lips, nose, chin or brows. Valued at $160

Sea Moss & Tallon Gift Basket item
Sea Moss & Tallon Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Sassy Sea Market has donated this basket that includes a variety of sea moss products. Gift Certificate for a 16 oz Jar of Sea Moss, Lip Conditioner, Tallow Sea Moss Soap and Bug Spray. Valued at $65

Gift Basket from Lucille's American Cafe item
Gift Basket from Lucille's American Cafe
$10

Starting bid

This gift basket was donated by Lucille's American Cafe which includes a $25 Gift Certificate, T -Shirt & a bottle of their best selling hot sauce. Valued at $50

Gift Basket from Lucille's American Cafe (Copy) item
Gift Basket from Lucille's American Cafe (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

This gift basket was donated by Lucille's American Cafe which includes a $25 Gift Certificate, T -Shirt & a bottle of their best selling hot sauce. Valued at $50

Date Night - Dinner & a Movie item
Date Night - Dinner & a Movie
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a Date Night out with dinner & a Movie. 21 Burger has donated a $25 Gift Certificate and 2 Movies Passes to the Cobb Theater. Values at $60

Date Night- Dinner & a Movie item
Date Night- Dinner & a Movie
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a Date Night out with dinner & a Movie. 21 Burger has donated a $25 Gift Certificate and 2 Movies Passes to the Cobb Theater. Values at $60

Charcuterie Board Set item
Charcuterie Board Set
$15

Starting bid

Charcuterie Board Set Bamboo Cheese Knife

Deluxe Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set with Cheese Knifes. Valued at $40

I AM LAKELAND item
I AM LAKELAND item
I AM LAKELAND item
I AM LAKELAND
$10

Starting bid

IAM LKLD Coffee Mug & IAM LKLD Retro 3D Cut Out. Valued at $35

Savorgrain Cutting Board & Oil item
Savorgrain Cutting Board & Oil
$30

Starting bid

This Savorgrain cutting board is made of maple and walnut wood, featuring a dark walnut stripe across the center includes a container of Avores Cutting Board Oil. Valued at $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!