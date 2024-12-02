Coming Back Home Rescue's Shop

We all know it, so why not show it! This adorable treat jar is decorated with a “Spoiled Dog Treat Co” permanent decal and is the perfect way to accessibly store your dogs favorite treats. Holds up to 34 oz.
Materials: Glass, Stainless Steel, Permanent Vinyl
Dimensions: 4.375 inch diameter, 6.625 inch height
Care Instructions: For best results, hand wash only.
Contact us for customization options including different color decal or a smaller jar size!
** Treats not included **
We all know it, so why not show it! This adorable treat jar is decorated with a “Spoiled Dog Treat Co” permanent decal and is the perfect way to accessibly store your dogs favorite treats. Holds up to 34 oz.
Materials: Glass, Stainless Steel, Permanent Vinyl
Dimensions: 4.375 inch diameter, 6.625 inch height
Care Instructions: For best results, hand wash only.
Contact us for customization options including different color decal or a smaller jar size!
** Treats not included **
"Spoiled Cat" Treat Jar
$10
We all know it, so why not show it! This adorable treat jar is decorated with a “Spoiled Cat Treat Co” permanent decal and is the perfect way to accessibly store your cats favorite treats. Holds up to 30 oz.
Materials: Glass, Stainless Steel, Permanent Vinyl
Dimensions: 4.375 inch diameter, 4.875 inch height
Care Instructions: For best results, hand wash only.
Contact us for customization options including different color decal or a larger jar size!
We all know it, so why not show it! This adorable treat jar is decorated with a “Spoiled Cat Treat Co” permanent decal and is the perfect way to accessibly store your cats favorite treats. Holds up to 30 oz.
Materials: Glass, Stainless Steel, Permanent Vinyl
Dimensions: 4.375 inch diameter, 4.875 inch height
Care Instructions: For best results, hand wash only.
Contact us for customization options including different color decal or a larger jar size!
CUSTOM Large 4” Glass Disc Ornament {Glitter Sphere Filled}
$8
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
CUSTOM Large (4”) Glass Disc Ornament {Pom-pom Filled}
$8
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
CUSTOM Large (4”) Glass Disc Ornament {Faux Snow Filled}
$8
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
** Picture shows a smaller ornament, but this will be the larger size **
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow, pom poms, or glitter spheres. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.9” Diameter
** Picture shows a smaller ornament, but this will be the larger size **
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
CUSTOM Medium (3”) Glass Disc Ornament {Pom-pom Filled}
$7
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow or pom poms. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.1” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow or pom poms. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.1” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
CUSTOM Medium (3”) Glass Disc Ornament {Faux Snow Filled}
$7
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow or pom poms. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.1” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Show your holiday spirit and love for your pet at the same time! This adorable glass disc ornament is filled with your choice of faux snow or pom poms. Personalized with your pet’s name, this will quickly become a treasured part of your holiday celebrations.
Materials: Glass, aluminum, steel, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 3.1” Diameter
(See other listings for alternate fill materials)
Dog in Snowscape Ornament
$10
How cute is this festive little dog in front of these seasonal pine trees surrounded by faux snow? Is this a snowglobe or an ornament… well, why not both?! This adorable piece will reside beautifully on your Christmas tree, desk, or windowsill.
The trees come in three color options, standard green pine, silver, or gold (not shown). A coordinating ribbon will be attached for hanging.
Materials: Plastic, resin, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 2.95" x 2.95" x 4.5" (7.49cm x 7.49cm x 11.43cm)
**Shown on a stainless steel stand, this is not part of the ornament**
How cute is this festive little dog in front of these seasonal pine trees surrounded by faux snow? Is this a snowglobe or an ornament… well, why not both?! This adorable piece will reside beautifully on your Christmas tree, desk, or windowsill.
The trees come in three color options, standard green pine, silver, or gold (not shown). A coordinating ribbon will be attached for hanging.
Materials: Plastic, resin, nylon, polyester
Dimensions: 2.95" x 2.95" x 4.5" (7.49cm x 7.49cm x 11.43cm)
**Shown on a stainless steel stand, this is not part of the ornament**
Dog Bone Ornament - PERSONALIZED
$6
Simple and oh so sweet, personalize this white dog bone with your pup’s name for a keepsake ornament that will hold a cherished spot on your tree (or wherever you decide to hang it!) for years!
Materials: Pine wood, Polyester, Vinyl
Dimensions: 5" x 0.39" x 2.25" (12.7cm x 1cm x 5.7cm)
Simple and oh so sweet, personalize this white dog bone with your pup’s name for a keepsake ornament that will hold a cherished spot on your tree (or wherever you decide to hang it!) for years!
Materials: Pine wood, Polyester, Vinyl
Dimensions: 5" x 0.39" x 2.25" (12.7cm x 1cm x 5.7cm)
Classic Unisex Holiday T-shirt
$25
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Classic Unisex Tee is a standard fit t-shirt. Made of 100% cotton, this heavyweight tee has a soft and traditional feel. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal (make selection at checkout)
**All shirt orders will be placed together on DECEMBER 7 in order to arrive prior to Christmas.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Classic Unisex Tee is a standard fit t-shirt. Made of 100% cotton, this heavyweight tee has a soft and traditional feel. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal (make selection at checkout)
**All shirt orders will be placed together on DECEMBER 7 in order to arrive prior to Christmas.
Comfort Colors Unisex Holiday T-shirt
$30
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Comfort Colors Unisex Tee is a heavyweight standard fit t-shirt, made from 100% ringspun cotton. The soft-wash and garment-dyed process produces a soft feel and iconic colors. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6.1 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 4XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Blue Jean or Seafoam (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Comfort Colors Unisex Tee is a heavyweight standard fit t-shirt, made from 100% ringspun cotton. The soft-wash and garment-dyed process produces a soft feel and iconic colors. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6.1 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 4XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Blue Jean or Seafoam (make selection at checkout)
Softstyle Holiday Crewneck Sweatshirt
$38
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit. Made from a blend of 80% ring spun cotton and 20% polyester, this is a heavyweight shirt with a soft feel.
Fabric Weight: 8.4 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 2XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black (not pictured), Stone Blue, or Sand (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit. Made from a blend of 80% ring spun cotton and 20% polyester, this is a heavyweight shirt with a soft feel.
Fabric Weight: 8.4 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 2XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black (not pictured), Stone Blue, or Sand (make selection at checkout)
Softstyle Woofmas Crewneck Sweatshirt
$38
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit. Made from a blend of 80% ring spun cotton and 20% polyester, this is a heavyweight shirt with a soft feel.
Print is on the BACK of the item only.
Fabric Weight: 8.4 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 2XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Sand (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt has a relaxed fit. Made from a blend of 80% ring spun cotton and 20% polyester, this is a heavyweight shirt with a soft feel.
Print is on the BACK of the item only.
Fabric Weight: 8.4 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 2XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Sand (make selection at checkout)
Euthanization Rescue T-Shirt
$25
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Classic Unisex Tee is a standard fit t-shirt. Made of 100% cotton, this heavyweight tee has a soft and traditional feel. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Classic Unisex Tee is a standard fit t-shirt. Made of 100% cotton, this heavyweight tee has a soft and traditional feel. This shirt is made from responsibly sourced cotton and uses low impact dyes.
Fabric Weight: 6 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal (make selection at checkout)
Euthanization Rescue Pullover Hoodie
$45
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Pullover Hoodie has a standard fit. Made from a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend, it is a heavyweight sweatshirt with a soft feel.
Fabric Weight: 8 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal Heather (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Pullover Hoodie has a standard fit. Made from a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend, it is a heavyweight sweatshirt with a soft feel.
Fabric Weight: 8 oz./yd^2
Sizes: S through 5XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Black or Charcoal Heather (make selection at checkout)
Grow for Rescue Premium T-Shirt
$20
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Premium Unisex Tee is a standard fit crewneck t-shirt. Typically made with a 60/40 blend of cotton and poly that is combed and ringspun, it is a lightweight tee with a super soft feel.
Get ready for spring with this cute botanical print shirt designed by the rescue's director! Note that the print is on the back of the shirt only.
DISCOUNTED!!! Originally $28.
Fabric Weight: 4.3 oz./yd^2
Sizes: XS through 4XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Ice Blue, Heather Mauve, or Neon Heather Green (make selection at checkout)
IMPORTANT NOTE: Shipping must be added for clothing items.
The Premium Unisex Tee is a standard fit crewneck t-shirt. Typically made with a 60/40 blend of cotton and poly that is combed and ringspun, it is a lightweight tee with a super soft feel.
Get ready for spring with this cute botanical print shirt designed by the rescue's director! Note that the print is on the back of the shirt only.
DISCOUNTED!!! Originally $28.
Fabric Weight: 4.3 oz./yd^2
Sizes: XS through 4XL are available (make selection at checkout)
Colors: Ice Blue, Heather Mauve, or Neon Heather Green (make selection at checkout)
Shipping
$10
Flat rate $10 shipping. UPS Ground Saver. Delivery expected within 2-7 business days.
We know paying for shipping stinks so if possible, please opt for in-person pick-up.
Flat rate $10 shipping. UPS Ground Saver. Delivery expected within 2-7 business days.
We know paying for shipping stinks so if possible, please opt for in-person pick-up.
Add a donation for Coming Back Home Rescue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!