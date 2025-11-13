Coming Home: Winter Solstice Concert

Support the event by paying extra if you are able to.
You will receive the livestream link via email on your ticket.
ADD A DONATION of any amount below to get a sliding scale LIVESTREAM ticket. You can also volunteer in exchange for a ticket (more info via email). You will receive the livestream link via email on your ticket.
ADD A DONATION of any amount below to get a sliding scale IN-PERSON ticket. You can also volunteer in exchange for a ticket (more info via email).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!