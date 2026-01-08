Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

Hosted by

Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

About this event

Coming of Age Workshop

Parent Workshop
Pay what you can

6:30-9:00 @ ICCH. Admission is free. However, we encourage you to donate to help us cover the cost of the workshop.

Middle School Girls Breakout Session
Pay what you can

10:00-12:00 @ Bilal Masjid. Admission is free. However, we encourage you to donate to help us cover the cost of the workshop.

Middle School Boys Breakout Session
Pay what you can

10:00-12:00 @ Bilal Masjid. Admission is free. However, we encourage you to donate to help us cover the cost of the workshop.

Child Care
Pay what you can

Please indicate if you need childcare for children 3-9 years old for the Parent Session on Friday. Please donate towards the childcare cost

Add a donation for Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!