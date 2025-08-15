Coming to America Themed Baby Shower Hosted by Nikkia Ratliff

Our Artistic Cafe can only accommodate up to 40 people. We ask that you confirm your amount of attendees no later than Wednesday 8/20/25. No liquor shall be served during the event nor is BYOB acceptable without security present. You are responsible for any damages that occur during your event. Please send how you would like the space set up or schedule a consultation as far as tables no later that Wednesday 8/20/25.

Total : $600.00

Deposit:-$161.00

Balance due: $439.00