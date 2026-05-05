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The Dual Foundation

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The Dual Foundation

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#1 Commemorating 40 years w/20 Wild Turkey Calls - a Silent Auction 1 of 4

Summitt vs. Egeland item
Summitt vs. Egeland item
Summitt vs. Egeland item
Summitt vs. Egeland
$50

Starting bid

118 LBS
In The Beginning

1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

Kelly vs. Penrith item
Kelly vs. Penrith item
Kelly vs. Penrith item
Kelly vs. Penrith
$50

Starting bid

126 LBS

The Spladlemaster vs. The Flea
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

Doug & Chuck item
Doug & Chuck item
Doug & Chuck item
Doug & Chuck
$50

Starting bid

IPTV Announcers

Doug Brown & Chuck Patton
Iowa Broadcasting OG Icons
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

Cy & Co. in Hilton item
Cy & Co. in Hilton item
Cy & Co. in Hilton item
Cy & Co. in Hilton
$50

Starting bid

Go Cyclones
Hilton Magic
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

The Calm Before The Storm item
The Calm Before The Storm item
The Calm Before The Storm item
The Calm Before The Storm
$50

Starting bid

The Coin Flip
Titans Square Off
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable

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