1 Commemorating 40 years w/20 Wild Turkey Calls - a Silent Auction 1 of 4

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Starting bid
118 LBS
In The Beginning
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
126 LBS
The Spladlemaster vs. The Flea
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
IPTV Announcers
Doug Brown & Chuck Patton
Iowa Broadcasting OG Icons
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
Go Cyclones
Hilton Magic
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
Starting bid
The Coin Flip
Titans Square Off
1 of 1
signed by Gibbons & Gable
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