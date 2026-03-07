Sponsorship and Program Booklet Ad Purchase: Chartering Celebration of the Centre County Pearls of Pennsylvania

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About this event
8 x 10.5 in
8 x 5.2 in
4 x 5.2 in
The Pearl Legacy Sponsorship Level includes the following:
The Pink Excellence Sponsorship Level includes the following:
The Green Champion Sponsorship Level includes the following:
The Ivy Partner Sponsorship Level includes the following:
Financial Contributions of Any Amount
Recommended In-Kind Donations
Hospitality & Catering
Guest Experience & Gift Bags
Printing & Production
Health & Wellness Expo Support
Entertainment & Event Services
Financial Contributions
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