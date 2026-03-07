Centre County Pearls of Pennsylvania

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Centre County Pearls of Pennsylvania

About this event

Sponsorship and Program Booklet Ad Purchase: Chartering Celebration of the Centre County Pearls of Pennsylvania

Full Page Ad
$125

8 x 10.5 in

Half Page Ad
$70

8 x 5.2 in

Quarter Page
$40

4 x 5.2 in

Pearl Legacy Sponsorship Level
$10,000

The Pearl Legacy Sponsorship Level includes the following:

  • Personalized VIP Gift
  • Twelve (12) months listed in online business directory
  • Four (4) Social Media Posts
  • Full Page Ad in Digital & Physical Program Booklet
  • Logo/Name on All Marketing Materials
  • Event Signage
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Prime Seating
  • Eight (8) Complimentary Luncheon Tickets
Pink Excellence Sponsorship Level
$7,500

The Pink Excellence Sponsorship Level includes the following:

  • Personalized VIP Gift
  • Nine (9) months listed in online business directory
  • Three (3) Social Media Posts
  • Full Page Ad in Digital & Physical Program Booklet
  • Logo on All Marketing Materials
  • Event Signage
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Six (6) Complimentary Luncheon Tickets
Green Champion Sponsorship Level
$5,000

The Green Champion Sponsorship Level includes the following:

  • Personalized VIP Gift
  • Six (6) months listed in online business directory
  • Two (2) Social Media Posts
  • Half Page Ad in Digital & Physical Program Booklet
  • Logo on All Marketing Materials
  • Event Signage
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Four (4) Complimentary Luncheon Tickets
Ivy Partner Sponsorship Level
$2,500

The Ivy Partner Sponsorship Level includes the following:

  • Three (3) months listed in online business directory
  • One (1) Social Media Posts
  • Quarter Page Ad in Digital & Physical Program Booklet
  • Logo on All Marketing Materials
  • Event Signage
  • Verbal Recognition
  • Two (2) Complimentary Luncheon Tickets
In-Kind Donation (Monetary)
Pay what you can

Financial Contributions of Any Amount

In-Kind Donation
Free

Recommended In-Kind Donations


Hospitality & Catering

  • Appetizers, desserts, beverage service
  • Transportation/car service
  • Specialty food or local products

Guest Experience & Gift Bags

  • Branded merchandise
  • Wellness products
  • Beauty, self-care, or lifestyle items
  • Promotional items or discount offers


Printing & Production

  • Programs and signage
  • Step-and-repeat banners
  • Branded décor or installation support

Health & Wellness Expo Support

  • Fitness demonstrations
  • Health screenings
  • Nutrition consultations
  • Product sampling

Entertainment & Event Services

  • DJ services
  • Photography/videography
  • Floral design
  • Event décor rentals

Financial Contributions

  • Gift cards
  • Discounted Services
  • Coupons

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!