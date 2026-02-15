Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day

Climb into the open cockpit of a historic Fairchild PT-19 and feel what WWII cadets experienced during their very first flights. With the wind in your face and the steady growl of the engine ahead, you’ll lift off over Gainesville for a one-of-a-kind vintage aviation adventure.





This unforgettable ride takes place during the Gator Fly In at Gainesville Regional Airport and puts you in the back seat of a true military trainer from the golden age of flight.





Eligibility: Must be able to climb in and out of the aircraft unassisted, age 12+, under 225 lbs.





Step into history. Strap in. Let’s fly. ✈️





Disclaimer: Rides may be cancelled or rescheduled due weather or maintenance



