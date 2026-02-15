Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day

Offered by
Climb into the open cockpit of a historic Fairchild PT-19 and feel what WWII cadets experienced during their very first flights. With the wind in your face and the steady growl of the engine ahead, you’ll lift off over Gainesville for a one-of-a-kind vintage aviation adventure.
This unforgettable ride takes place during the Gator Fly In at Gainesville Regional Airport and puts you in the back seat of a true military trainer from the golden age of flight.
Eligibility: Must be able to climb in and out of the aircraft unassisted, age 12+, under 225 lbs.
Step into history. Strap in. Let’s fly. ✈️
Disclaimer: Rides may be cancelled or rescheduled due weather or maintenance
Take the right seat in a living piece of presidential history aboard the L-26 Aero Commander famously known as “Ike’s Bird.” This historic aircraft once carried President Dwight D. Eisenhower and helped pioneer the very idea of executive air travel before the jet age.
From the co-pilot seat, you’ll experience the view few ever have: throttles forward, twin engines humming in harmony, and North Florida rolling out beneath you as you lift off from Gainesville during the Gator Fly In. It’s not just a ride, it’s a front-row seat to history in motion.
Eligibility: Must be age 5+ and able to climb in and out of the aircraft unassisted
Disclaimer: Rides may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather or maintenance. Weight and balance restrictions may apply
Take your place in the very cabin seat once occupied by President Dwight D. Eisenhower aboard the historic L-26 Aero Commander affectionately known as “Ike’s Bird.”
From the rear cabin, you’ll experience smooth, executive-era flight as North Florida slips quietly beneath the wings during the Gator Fly In. It’s refined, historic, and deeply personal, a rare chance to sit exactly where a president once did.
Eligibility: Must be age 5+ and able to climb in and out of the aircraft unassisted
Disclaimer: RIdes may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather or maintenance. Weight and balance restrictions may apply.
Charter the entire cabin of the historic L-26 Aero Commander for a private, unforgettable experience at the Gator Fly In. Known as “Ike’s Bird,” this aircraft once carried President Dwight D. Eisenhower and helped define executive air travel in the propeller era.
With every seat reserved, your group will enjoy a fully private flight aboard this beautifully restored warbird while North Florida unfolds beneath the wings. This is presidential aviation the way it was meant to be experienced.
Perfect for families, special occasions, or those who simply want the whole cabin to themselves.
Eligibility: Must be age 5+ and able to climb in and out of the aircraft unassisted
Disclaimer: Rides may be canceld or rescheduled due to weather or maintenance. Weight and balance restrictions may apply.
