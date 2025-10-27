Commercial for the EYCCP "Red Carpet" Winter Showcase

Offered by
60-Second Premium Spot - Full-length ad shown once between chapters $1,000 | 4 VIP tickets, logo in program, Listed in credits, social media post
🎞️ 30-Second Commercial — $500 - Short ad shown once between chapters | 3 VIP ticket, Listed in credits, name in program
Restaurant Business Mention - Business shoutout in the sitcom $300 | 2 VIP tickets, Listed in credits & name in program (only one- first come first served)
📣 Logo Partner - Business logo listed in credits and program $150 | 2 VIP tickets, name in program
