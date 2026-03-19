Hosted by

Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council AND The Center for Prevention and Counseling

About this event

COMMON GROUND FILET MIGNON BEEFSTEAK DINNER

225 US-206

Byram Township, NJ 07821, USA

ADULT BEEFSTEAK DINNER
$55

Includes all-you-can-eat premium Nightingale's wood-fired, hand-sliced filet mignon, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Enjoy 50/50 Raffle, Music DJ, and Silent Auction. This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages. BYOB permitted.

ADULT MEATLESS ENTREE DINNER
$55

Includes all-you-can-eat Stuffed Shells (meatless) relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Enjoy 50/50 Raffle, Music DJ, and Silent Auction. This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages. BYOB permitted.

CHILDREN'S DINNER (Beefsteak)
$20

Includes all-you-can-eat premium Nightingale's wood-fired, hand-sliced filet mignon, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks.

CHILDREN'S DINNER (Chicken Nuggets)
$20

Includes all-you-can-eat Chicken Nuggets, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks.

Child (5 years and under) Chicken Nuggets
Free

Children age 5 years and under are free.

Child (5 years and under) Beefsteak
Free

Children age 5 years and under are free.

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