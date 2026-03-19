COMMON GROUND FILET MIGNON BEEFSTEAK DINNER

About this event
Includes all-you-can-eat premium Nightingale's wood-fired, hand-sliced filet mignon, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Enjoy 50/50 Raffle, Music DJ, and Silent Auction. This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages. BYOB permitted.
Includes all-you-can-eat Stuffed Shells (meatless) relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Enjoy 50/50 Raffle, Music DJ, and Silent Auction. This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages. BYOB permitted.
Includes all-you-can-eat premium Nightingale's wood-fired, hand-sliced filet mignon, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks.
Includes all-you-can-eat Chicken Nuggets, relish tray, spring mix salad, french-fried potatoes, ice cream sundae, bottled water, soft drinks.
Children age 5 years and under are free.
Children age 5 years and under are free.
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