Communication Supplies and Optimal ACCESS Mechandise

This kit includes everything you need to support a non speaker: QWERTY Letter board with attached white board, Need Choices Ring Set, Eraser, and 2 dry erase markers, all in a sturdy reusable tote bag branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag.
QWERTY Letter Board on White Board - Reversible board with QWERTY Board on one side and dry erase board on the other for increased communication and choice making.
Communication Choice Board Set for:
What's Going On?
Emotion Check
Negative Emotions
Positive Emotions
Do you need to tell me more?
What do you need?
Communication choices with a wide variety of needs during mealtime.
Communication board with a variety of health and wellness needs.
Communication tool to check in or assess energy level.
Bamboo letter board stand with adjustable angle/height and front clips for stabilizing letter and choice boards when in use.
Cardboard stencils for typed communication - includes 2 sizes of full alphabet stencils plus numbers and math symbols, all with side grip for holding or carrying and 2 pencil pointers.
Show your support for nonspeaking individuals with this soft grey cotton t-shirt. Branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag and signature quote from Rosemary Crossley, this shirt is sure to be a conversation starter!
The perfect accessory for your communication supplies or anything else you need when you're out and about. Velcro closure and white drop handles.
24oz white metal insulated tumbler with lid, plus our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.
HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED
16oz white metal tumbler with lid and our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.
HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED
Use this innovation of Optimal ACCESS to experience and help others experience the micro movements of apraxia that make simple pointing so challenging for nonspeakers! Colors vary.
