COMMUNICATIONS NON - PROFIT

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COMMUNICATIONS NON - PROFIT

About this raffle

COMMUNICATIONS NON - PROFIT's Annual Raffle 2026

Chance of winning NEW 50 INCH REMOTE CONTROL TELEVISION
$10

Chance to win a new 50" ONN VIZIO TELEVISION with remote and phone app. Out of the box to a new box for distribution.

CAR DOOR REMOVER/ INSTALLER JACK
$10

Only One user needed, Car door and bumper jack installer and remover, Padded grips, Adjustable width, Adjustable hight, Max capacity 100kg, Lockable castors.

PYLE 600W 6 CHANNEL BLUETOOTH AMPLIFIER WIRELESS
$5

Power Output 600 Watts, Amplifier Design 6-Channel, Radio station memory 30,Compatible MP3, WAV, USB, SD, 32GB AND MUCH MORE.

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