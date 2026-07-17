COMMUNICATIONS NON - PROFIT's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Chance to win a new 50" ONN VIZIO TELEVISION with remote and phone app. Out of the box to a new box for distribution.
Only One user needed, Car door and bumper jack installer and remover, Padded grips, Adjustable width, Adjustable hight, Max capacity 100kg, Lockable castors.
Power Output 600 Watts, Amplifier Design 6-Channel, Radio station memory 30,Compatible MP3, WAV, USB, SD, 32GB AND MUCH MORE.
$
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