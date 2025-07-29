eventClosed

CHJ's Celebration of Hope Silent Auction

We will arrange with you.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Voucher item
“The Play That Goes Wrong” Ticket Voucher
$150

Voucher for a pair of ticket to the ” The Play That Goes Wrong” . A funny broadway hit revolved around a 19th century murder mystery.

2 Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - PAIR A item
2 Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - PAIR A
$300

2 tickets to world renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring Revelations with LIVE MUSIC. Prime Seats: Orchestra (Row J, Center). Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025 (7:30pm).


Value: $350

Sir Isaac Newton’s Original Prism item
Sir Isaac Newton’s Original Prism
$100

Sir Isaac Newton’s Original Prism, the very glass through which light was compelled to reveal its hidden rainbow and science was forever changed.

Legendary Associations

The prism through which Newton first demonstrated that white light contained all colors, not merely divine benevolence. Allegedly used to entertain dinner guests, confuse theologians, and alarm his housekeeper. Rumored to produce particularly vivid rainbows on Holy Days and when angels sing.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


2 Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - PAIR B item
2 Tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - PAIR B
$300

2 tickets to world renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring Revelations with LIVE MUSIC. Prime Seats: Orchestra (Row J, Center). Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025 (7:30pm).


Value: $350

Emerald Tennis Bracelet item
Emerald Tennis Bracelet
$1,600

A baguette emerald tennis bracelet in 14k yellow gold. One of our new arrivals, this link bracelet is exquisitely crafted and inlaid with natural emerald gemstones, this bracelet is ideal for anyone's wish list.

Value: $2,495

"Pomegranate", Jaipur, India item
"Pomegranate", Jaipur, India
$200

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

Mortar & Pestle of Saint Hildegard of Bingen item
Mortar & Pestle of Saint Hildegard of Bingen
$100

Mortar & Pestle of Saint Hildegard of Bingen— visionary abbess, mystical composer, and the medieval world’s most enthusiastic advocate of herbs, harmony, and holistic living.

Description of Artifact Material: Stone, smooth from centuries of faithful grinding.

Dimensions: Compact, portable, and perfect for both monastery kitchens and prophetic laboratories.

Features: When struck together, some claim it produces faint echoes of medieval chants in the key of Dorian.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

"Buddha Head", Bangkok, Thailand item
"Buddha Head", Bangkok, Thailand
$200

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

Staff of Moses (One & Only) item
Staff of Moses (One & Only)
$100

Staff of Moses (a.k.a. Rod of God) — legendary implement, miraculous walking aid, and occasional source of dramatic flair.

Practical Uses

Excellent for dramatic storytelling, public speaking, or guiding large groups across deserts. Comes in handy on long pilgrimages or casual strolls. Can gently encourage misbehaving livestock, unruly children, or recalcitrant spirits. Perfect accessory for historical reenactments or leadership seminars.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

Collected Works: William E. Waters/Dr. Darren Ferguson - A item
Collected Works: William E. Waters/Dr. Darren Ferguson - A
$80

Signed copies of William E. Waters' Streets of Rage, The Black Feminine Mystique, Sometimes Blue Knights Wear Black Hats, and Black Shadows and Through the Looking Glass; Dr. Darren A. Ferguson's Plantation Theology and How I Became an Angry Black Man. Includes brass Tree of Life bookends.

Value: PRICELESS

Collected Works: William E. Waters/Dr. Darren Ferguson - B item
Collected Works: William E. Waters/Dr. Darren Ferguson - B
$80

Signed copies of William E. Waters' Streets of Rage, The Black Feminine Mystique, Sometimes Blue Knights Wear Black Hats, and Black Shadows and Through the Looking Glass; Dr. Darren A. Ferguson's Plantation Theology and How I Became an Angry Black Man. Includes brass Tree of Life bookends.

Value: PRICELESS

Private Spanish Lessons item
Private Spanish Lessons
$100

Four 1-Hour Lessons

via ZOOM

(all levels)

__________________________

Lessons with with Yeison Ortiz

Value: $120

Sir Isaac Newton’s Desk Apples item
Sir Isaac Newton’s Desk Apples
$100

Sir Isaac Newton’s Desk Apples, said to have been lovingly handcrafted by the great man himself in the immediate aftermath of his famous gravitational epiphany. These symbolic fruits served as daily reminders that the universe has a curious tendency to drop truths directly on one’s head.

Legendary Associations

Said to have accompanied Newton as he refined his early thoughts on gravitation, their weight lending silent authority to his calculations. Rumored to have been polished compulsively by Newton whenever his equations grew uncooperative. Inspired phrase “How do you like them apples?”

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


Thomas Boyd Consulting Gift Certificate item
Thomas Boyd Consulting Gift Certificate
$800

Decades of experience in strategic planning, development, and fundraising. Clients have included the American Red Cross, Ford Foundation, Boys Town, the White House, Boston Consulting Group, Central Park Conservancy, and more. Mr. Boyd will work for your organization for a full day.

Value: $1,200

Nicole Rose Jewelry Medium Diamond Butterfly Pendant item
Nicole Rose Jewelry Medium Diamond Butterfly Pendant
$800

An 18k medium-sized diamond butterfly pendant with a diamond weight of 0.36ctw and measures 13.2 x 11.5mm.

Value: $1,465

"Silk Web", Shelter Island, NY item
"Silk Web", Shelter Island, NY
$200

12" x 18" Acrylic photo print by Saskia Keeley, Swiss photographer, counselor, and workshop leader who uses photography as to tool for healing, social justice, and connection. Saskia has worked with Communities for Healing & Justice since 2022 and has facilitated four photography workshops with Coming Home.

Value: $350

Daniel's Lion (Actual Lion) item
Daniel's Lion (Actual Lion)
$100

Daniel’s Lion, the very alpha male of the pride encountered by the prophet Daniel in the den. Much to Nebuchadnezzar’s chagrin, this regal beast refrained from dining on Daniel and instead entered into a remarkable and little-known companionship with him. Their friendship, forged in a pit of peril, became one of history’s least-documented but most miraculous alliances.

Practical Uses

Serves as a living (or at least enduring) symbol of courage under impossible odds. Offers silent moral support during all trials, both literal and metaphorical. Provides unparalleled company for afternoon naps.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS



4-Night Martha's Vineyard Getaway item
4-Night Martha's Vineyard Getaway
$900

4-night stay at "The Nest" guesthouse in Oak Bluffs, MA.

The Nest is a private entranced guesthouse that is ideally located 1 mile walking distance to Oak Bluffs town, harbor, beaches and ferries(summer only) The Nest is a one bedroom cottage with a queen bed and a queen sized sofa bed in the living space and a private bathroom. The nest has a fully equipped kitchen, cable TV, internet, air conditioning, heat and is cozy and quiet. Come experience all that Martha's Vineyard has to offer. Comfort and convenience is waiting for all of you nesters!


The Space

Newly remodeled space, warm and inviting with all new appliances, bedding, and living room furniture. We put a lot of love into our Nest and we've added many small touches to make your experience here memorable.


Value: $1,600

Saint John's Serpent-Filled Chalice item
Saint John's Serpent-Filled Chalice
$100

Serpent-Filled Chalice of Saint John the Apostle — legendary vessel, occasionally biting, and historically reputed to inspire both caution and awe.

Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)

Said to have been offered to Saint John as a poisoned drink, which – after a quick prayer – turned into a harmless pet dragon. Inspired centuries of Christian art, confused bartenders, and careful hand-washing. Frequently featured in illuminated manuscripts depicting both saints and startled onlookers. Rumored to have inspired the tequila worm.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


Sydney Evan Gold and Diamond Marquise Eye Coin Charm item
Sydney Evan Gold and Diamond Marquise Eye Coin Charm
$1,000

A talisman of good luck and fortune, this charm has a diamond eye on one side and the words "a token of love and protection" inscribed on the other side.

Value: $2,060

Executive Coaching & Leadership Consulting item
Executive Coaching & Leadership Consulting
$1,500

Dani Ticktin Koplik, dtkResources

In a time of extreme volatility, a constantly shifting business landscape and encroaching AI, executives and academics must prioritize developing a conscious, evolved leadership practice.

 

As an experienced and certified executive coach working across industries - e.g. private equity, law, banking, real estate, accounting, banking,  entertainment, higher education, law, private equity, real estate - I’m offering three (3) laser-focused sessions for $1,500. Possible topics:

 

•   accountability

•   career advancement

•   communication /presentation skills

•   critical thinking

•   diversity, equity and inclusion

•   effective feedback

•   goal setting

•   office politics

•   performance management

•   personal branding

•   sexual politics

•   unconscious bias…

•   or simply, a sounding board


Value: $3,000

$2,500 Gift Certificate at Foundrae Jewelers item
$2,500 Gift Certificate at Foundrae Jewelers
$1,300

Stores in Madison Avenue, in Miami, Beverly Hills, and Aspen, and it can be used on its online boutique. Gorgeous, symbolic jewelry for women and men, each with a deeper meaning.

Value: $2,500

Book of Kells - Shadow Twin item
Book of Kells - Shadow Twin
$100

Shadow Twin of the Book of Kells — a miraculous, exact replica of the magnificent illuminated manuscript, lost to time but now astonishingly rediscovered...and signed by the 56th-generation Great Grandson of St. Patrick's herpetologist.

Dubious Provenance

Originally created as a secret safeguard against intentional Viking destruction, or perhaps just extreme librarian paranoia. Disappeared into obscurity for centuries, occasionally rumored to have been used as a pillow for tired monks. Rediscovered in a remote chest labeled “Dear Vikings – The gold is in the other room.”

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

God's Compass (One & Only) item
God's Compass (One & Only)
$100

God’s Compass — celestial instrument, divine geometrical aid, and inspiration for artists, architects, and philosophers alike.

Practical Uses:

Excellent for measuring everything from the minutiae of a leaf to the span of a galaxy. Doubles as a conversation starter at lectures on geometry, theology, or cosmic architecture. Encourages careful measurement, thoughtful reflection, and the occasional epiphany.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

John Hardy Cuff item
John Hardy Cuff
$1,300

This streamlined flex cuff is artisan handcrafted in reclaimed sterling silver with ethically sourced diamond pavé. A bracelet that shows elegance and edge.

Value: $2,600

"Lovers", East Village, NY item
"Lovers", East Village, NY
$25

Photography by Peter Clancy, Accompagnateur participant, 2024. Peter is an alumni of CHJ's Coming Home program, Class of 2025. He participated in two photography workshops with Saskia Keeley.

Value: $50

Devon Woodhill Fine Jewelry Diamond Heart Charm | Florentine item
Devon Woodhill Fine Jewelry Diamond Heart Charm | Florentine
$1,800

Florentine finish, sparkling diamond accents rest atop a shining heart backdrop on a glittering 14k gold ball chain.

Value: $3,550

The Floating World by Louisa Waber item
The Floating World by Louisa Waber
$1,700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2024 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 30"x 24”

Value: $3,500

Modern Writing by Louisa Waber item
Modern Writing by Louisa Waber
$1,800

2024 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 20"x 16”

Value: $3,800

Ancient Writing by Louisa Waber item
Ancient Writing by Louisa Waber
$1,700

2025 Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 14"x 11”

Value: $3,500

Untitled by Louisa Waber item
Untitled by Louisa Waber
$1,700

Acrylic and oil on canvas painting

Size 12"x 16”

Value: $3,500

Galileo's Travel Telescope item
Galileo's Travel Telescope
$100

Galileo’s Travel Telescope — pioneering optical instrument, celestial spyglass, and tool of both discovery and occasional consternation.

Legendary Associations (traditional, though unverified)

Said to have revealed Jupiter’s moons to humanity for the first time. Inspired the sketches of lunar craters that became the basis for generations of astronomers’ daydreams. May have contributed indirectly to a variety of arguments about the movement of the heavens.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection item
Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection
$100

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Fire Safety Collection, a miraculous ensemble once designed to withstand, survive, and even thrive in the face of extraordinary infernos.

Description of Artifact

Primary Feature: A Guardian Angel of unmistakable celestial authority, sworn to shield all within the collection’s sphere of influence.

Contingency Features: Fire-resistant, yet stylish toga-cape set; fire blanket, sufficiently broad to cover unexpected conflagrations and impress guests with dramatic flair; and traditional extinguishers for the occasional domestic mishap.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS


