Sir Isaac Newton’s Original Prism, the very glass through which light was compelled to reveal its hidden rainbow and science was forever changed.

Legendary Associations

The prism through which Newton first demonstrated that white light contained all colors, not merely divine benevolence. Allegedly used to entertain dinner guests, confuse theologians, and alarm his housekeeper. Rumored to produce particularly vivid rainbows on Holy Days and when angels sing.

Certificate of Authenticity: Issued under the Auspices of the Institute for the Preservation of Mysterious Artifacts of Dubious Provenance (IPMADP)

Value: PRICELESS



