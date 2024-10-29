Communities in Harmony One-Night Singing Event - Charity Pilot!

Includes a T-shirt and full participation in the event!
Child's Ticket (8-12)
$25
For our 8-12 year-old singers. Includes a T-shirt and full participation in the event! (Children must be 8 or older to attend).
Friend of CiH
$100
As a thank you for this donation, we include a special Tote Bag, along with you receiving a T-Shirt and full participation in the event!
Harmony Sponsor
$500
You get everything in the previous levels, PLUS your name or company logo will go on the T-shirt!
Song Sponsor! (1 only!)
$2,500
We will let everyone at the event know that you have sponsored our Song! Plus, you get your name or logo on the T-shirt, recognition on the website, and the tote, T-shirt and full participation at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!