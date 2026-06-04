Alpha Health Alliance

Offered by

Alpha Health Alliance

About the memberships

Community Ally Registration Form

Community Ally
$250

Valid until July 6, 2027

Community Ally contributions support the mission and programs of Alpha Health Alliance. Participating organizations receive recognition and opportunities for community engagement as a thank-you for their support.

Community Advocate
$500

Valid until July 6, 2027

Take a more active role in advancing advocacy, education, and awareness efforts through collaborative initiatives that help empower and support the people we collectively serve.

Community Champion
$1,000

Valid until July 6, 2027

Demonstrate a deeper commitment to community impact by helping expand resources, strengthen partnerships, and advance programs that support individuals and families navigating chronic illness, disability, rare diseases, and complex health conditions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!