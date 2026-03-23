Community Auction Items, Union Carnival 2026

Sleepover Tent Party for 4

Make your next celebration unforgettable with a cozy, styled sleepover experience for up to four guests! Choose from a variety of fun themes designed for both girls and boys.

This package includes rental of themed tents and décor, along with delivery and pickup arranged in advance of your event for a hassle-free experience.

Details:

Valid through 4/30/2027

Not available for redemption in June or July

Service area: within 15 miles of Zionsville (46077)

$50 delivery fee applies for locations 15–25 miles from 46077

Not available for events beyond 25 miles

Estimated Value: $200