Community Auction Items, Union Carnival 2026

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Enjoy one of Zionsville’s favorite community events! The winner will receive four (4) tickets to Eagle Fest 2026 for a fun-filled day of celebration and community spirit.
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The winner will have the exciting opportunity to be a Ball Kid at a Zionsville Middle School game! Choose from volleyball, football, or boys/girls basketball. The date will be coordinated between the winner and the ZMS Athletic Director.
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Get ready for some summer volleyball fun! The winner will receive two (2) free entries to Little Spikers. Little Spikers at Zionsville (Team Z) is a co-ed summer volleyball program for PreK–2nd graders, focusing on fundamentals like passing, setting, and serving. It features ZCHS players and staff, held in July.
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Start the school day in a memorable way! The winner and 2 friends will enjoy a special ride to school with a Zionsville Police Officer in their Police Car!
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The winner will enjoy a special lunch with School Resource Officer Sgt. Joe Robinson, a fun and memorable experience for a student.
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Get ready to glow! GLO by Lisa has generously donated four (4) spray tans.
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Capture special moments! The winner will receive a photography session from Nathaniel Edmunds Photography for either a family session or professional headshots.
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Make a splash next summer! The winner will receive a 2026 Azionaqua Family Membership (valid for either a new membership or renewal).
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Enjoy a year of clean trash bins! The winner will receive one year of quarterly bin cleaning service (4 total visits) for up to 4 bins per visit.
Must be located within the current service area (North and West side of Indianapolis and surrounding suburbs). Value up to $276. Expires 6/30/27.
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Celebrate in a big way! Sign Gypsies of Zionsville will provide a birthday yard sign display to make your celebration extra special.
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The winner will receive one free week of Z Grow Summer Day Camp for PK–6th grade at ZWEST/ZMS.
Includes swimming lessons and field trips for K–6. Before and after care included.
Camp hours: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM. Expires July 17, 2026.
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Sleepover Tent Party for 4
Make your next celebration unforgettable with a cozy, styled sleepover experience for up to four guests! Choose from a variety of fun themes designed for both girls and boys.
This package includes rental of themed tents and décor, along with delivery and pickup arranged in advance of your event for a hassle-free experience.
Details:
Estimated Value: $200
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Show your local pride with a beautifully crafted, hand-stitched apparel set! This package includes one youth item and one adult item, each custom embroidered with Zionsville-themed designs for a unique, personalized touch.
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🏁 Handmade Racing-Themed Accessory Bundle – Perfect for Indy Fans! 🏁
Get race-day ready with this unique, handmade and themed accessory bundle! Whether you're heading to the track or just love bold checkered style, this set has everything you need to stand out.
What’s Included:
✨ 1 Handmade Hat
🏁 Handmade Polymer Clay Indiana Checkered Flag Earrings
🕶️ 4 Pairs of Checkered Flag Sunglasses
⭕ Checkered Hoop Earrings
Don’t miss your chance to grab this fun and exclusive racing-inspired bundle—place your bid now! 🏁
https://www.etsy.com/shop/berkeleyfaithdesigns/?etsrc=sdt&dd_referrer=
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Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner! This fun summer reusable tote is filled will chips, dips, salsa, cocktail shaker, margarita mixes, & more!
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Enjoy a $200 gift card to be used at Z' Eye care!
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Invest in your health and confidence with this exclusive package from MOOV Health! This offering includes a $150 gift card plus a personalized aesthetic or wellness consultation with Dr. Luerssen.
Whether you're exploring treatment options or looking to enhance your overall well-being, this experience provides expert guidance tailored to your goals.
MOOV.Health.com
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🎉 Ultimate Urban Air Adventure Basket – Family Fun Pack! 🎉
Get ready for an action-packed experience with this awesome Urban Air Adventure Park bundle! Perfect for families, kids, or a group outing—this package is loaded with everything you need for an unforgettable day of fun.
🎟️ What’s Included:
🎉 4 Deluxe Passes
🧦 4 Pairs of Urban Air Socks
👕 1 Urban Air T-Shirt
🎒 1 Drawstring Bag
💫 4 Silicone Wristbands
🎯 4 “Stretch Off” Tickets, plus Stickers and temporary tattoos.
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Enjoy a day of exploration! This package includes four (4) general admission tickets and four (4) Balloon Voyage passes to Conner Prairie.
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🥋 Master Yoo’s Gift Basket
Kickstart your martial arts journey with this amazing experience package:
Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to sharpen their skills in a supportive environment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!