Watered Garden Foundation

Hosted by

Watered Garden Foundation

About this event

Community Baby Shower 2026

5147 Karl Rd

Columbus, OH 43229, USA

Platinum/Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

-Vendor Table at event
-Logo on website,
-Opportunity to present at the event
-Social media mentions, -Company logo on all event marketing materials.

Gold Sponsor
$500

-Vendor Table at event
-Logo on website
-Social media mentions, -company logo on all event marketing materials.

Silver Sponsor
$250

-Vendor Table at event
-Company logo on all event marketing materials.

Friend of Event/Generous Giver
Free

Choose how much you would like to give to support the event.

General Admission
Free

For parents, caregivers, and moms interested in attending the event.

Vendor-General Admission
Free

I would like to register as a vendor to attend the event. I am unable to sponsor at this time, but I might bring a raffle item.

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