Community Baby Shower 2026

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About this event
-Vendor Table at event
-Logo on website,
-Opportunity to present at the event
-Social media mentions, -Company logo on all event marketing materials.
-Vendor Table at event
-Logo on website
-Social media mentions, -company logo on all event marketing materials.
-Vendor Table at event
-Company logo on all event marketing materials.
Choose how much you would like to give to support the event.
For parents, caregivers, and moms interested in attending the event.
I would like to register as a vendor to attend the event. I am unable to sponsor at this time, but I might bring a raffle item.
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