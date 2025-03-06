Community Bingo Night--A Premier Fundraising Event at the Local Aid Building

210 E 6th Ave

Junction City, OR 97448, USA

General admission
$15
$10 buys your Bingo Book and $5 goes to support Junction City Local Aid. We also encourage attendees to bring a can or two of canned meat or frozen meat. JCLA will have a freezer on hand for donations! Remember these donations help folks in our community.
