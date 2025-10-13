Veteran Unlimited: Community Builder Sponsor Table $350

Vendor Table Opportunity — Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade
Join us as a vendor at the First Annual Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade, presented by Women Unlimited International (WUSA) — a powerful community event honoring our nation’s heroes while bringing together families, businesses, and organizations in a day of celebration and unity.
This exciting event will feature classic cars, monster trucks, food trucks, live entertainment, a fun kid zone, raffles, silent auctions, and networking opportunities — drawing a large and diverse crowd from across the community.
As a vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to:
✨ Showcase your business, products, or services to hundreds of attendees
🤝 Network with local entrepreneurs, Veterans, and community leaders
💜 Support a meaningful cause that honors our Veterans and promotes community connection
Each vendor table includes:
- (2) Vendor passes for entry and setup
- Access to electricity (if requested in advance)
- Promotion of your business on event materials and social media (when registered before the deadline)
Bring your best displays, signage, and products — and join us for a day filled with community spirit, celebration, and opportunity. Together, we’re honoring those who serve and strengthening the bonds that unite us all.
Vendor Table Opportunity — Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade
Join us as a vendor at the First Annual Veterans Unlimited Salute to Service Parade, presented by Women Unlimited International (WUSA) — a powerful community event honoring our nation’s heroes while bringing together families, businesses, and organizations in a day of celebration and unity.
This exciting event will feature classic cars, monster trucks, food trucks, live entertainment, a fun kid zone, raffles, silent auctions, and networking opportunities — drawing a large and diverse crowd from across the community.
As a vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to:
✨ Showcase your business, products, or services to hundreds of attendees
🤝 Network with local entrepreneurs, Veterans, and community leaders
💜 Support a meaningful cause that honors our Veterans and promotes community connection
Each vendor table includes:
- (2) Vendor passes for entry and setup
- Access to electricity (if requested in advance)
- Promotion of your business on event materials and social media (when registered before the deadline)
Bring your best displays, signage, and products — and join us for a day filled with community spirit, celebration, and opportunity. Together, we’re honoring those who serve and strengthening the bonds that unite us all.