Community Business Memberships

The Discount & Community Pledge — Business Members commit to offering a standing member-only discount or offer to the CAN community throughout their membership year as well as partnering/collaborating with another Community Member in either an event or newsletter swap feature.



Business and corporate participation in this membership tier is structured as community sponsorship — not commercial advertising. Sponsors receive named acknowledgment of their support, access to the AAPI community network, and genuine community engagement opportunities. Commercial marketing services (photography, video, design, sponsored content) are available separately as mission-aligned program activities, billed at cost or below-market rate, invoiced independently of sponsorship contributions.

All sponsors will receive a written acknowledgment letter confirming 501(c)(3) status and the fair market value of any benefits received.