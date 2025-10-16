Bravery Basket

Community Card Deals

Box Elder Community Card item
Box Elder Community Card
$150

Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot on the Box Elder Card Going out before Black Friday to 2500 homes.

Rapid Valley Community Card item
Rapid Valley Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Rapid Valley Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Colonial Pine Hills Community Card item
Colonial Pine Hills Community Card
$150

Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot on the Colonial Pine Hills Card Going out before Black Friday to 2500 homes

Sturgis Community Card item
Sturgis Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Sturgis Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Deadwood & Lead Community Card item
Deadwood & Lead Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Deadwood/Lead Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Spearfish Community Card item
Spearfish Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Spearfish Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Piedmont & Blackhawk Community Card item
Piedmont & Blackhawk Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Piedmont & Blackhawk Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Rapid City North item
Rapid City North
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Rapid City North area Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Robbinsdale Community Card item
Robbinsdale Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Robbinsdale Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

Sioux Park Community Card item
Sioux Park Community Card
$150

Going out to 2500 in the Sioux Park area Community by Black Friday. Your 2.5 inch SQ advertising spot.

