Community Care Expo & Volunteer Fair Vendor Registration

For local businesses and organizations wishing to engage with families and community members at the Expo.





Includes:

• 1 booth space

• Access to 10:00–11:00 AM Organization Networking Hour

• Participation in the Community Passport Program

• Listing in event materials





Set-Up: 9:00–10:00 AM

Expo Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Breakdown: 3:00–3:30 PM





Indoor vendors will be provided a table and chairs.

Outdoor vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.

No generators or field staking permitted.