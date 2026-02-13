Community Care Expo & Volunteer Fair Vendor Registration

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About this event
Designated for registered nonprofits, schools, and community resource providers.
Includes:
• 1 booth space
• Access to 10:00–11:00 AM Organization Networking Hour
• Participation in the Community Passport Program
• Listing in event materials
Set-Up: 9:00–10:00 AM
Expo Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
Breakdown: 3:00–3:30 PM
Indoor vendors will be provided a table and chairs.
Outdoor vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.
No generators or field staking permitted.
For local businesses and organizations wishing to engage with families and community members at the Expo.
Includes:
• 1 booth space
• Access to 10:00–11:00 AM Organization Networking Hour
• Participation in the Community Passport Program
• Listing in event materials
Set-Up: 9:00–10:00 AM
Expo Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM
Breakdown: 3:00–3:30 PM
Indoor vendors will be provided a table and chairs.
Outdoor vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.
No generators or field staking permitted.
$
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