The Verde Villages

Hosted by

The Verde Villages

About this event

Community Care Expo & Volunteer Fair Vendor Registration

395 S Main St

Camp Verde, AZ 86322, USA

Nonprofit Booth Registration
$25

Designated for registered nonprofits, schools, and community resource providers.


Includes:

• 1 booth space

• Access to 10:00–11:00 AM Organization Networking Hour

• Participation in the Community Passport Program

• Listing in event materials


Set-Up: 9:00–10:00 AM

Expo Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Breakdown: 3:00–3:30 PM


Indoor vendors will be provided a table and chairs.

Outdoor vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.

No generators or field staking permitted.

Business / Organization Booth
$50

For local businesses and organizations wishing to engage with families and community members at the Expo.


Includes:

• 1 booth space

• Access to 10:00–11:00 AM Organization Networking Hour

• Participation in the Community Passport Program

• Listing in event materials


Set-Up: 9:00–10:00 AM

Expo Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Breakdown: 3:00–3:30 PM


Indoor vendors will be provided a table and chairs.

Outdoor vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.

No generators or field staking permitted.

Add a donation for The Verde Villages

$

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