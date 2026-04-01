Friends Of The Harbor Center

Hosted by

Friends Of The Harbor Center

About this event

Community Challenge Chili Cook-Off

100 Harbor Center Blvd

Slidell, LA 70461, USA

Taste Maker – Chili Challenge Cooking Team
$75

Includes 4 admission tickets

Adult General Admission-13 and Up
$10

Adult Entry for anyone 13 or older.

Kids Admission-5-12
$5

Entry for kids 5-12 years old.

Kids 4 & Under
Free

For Kids 4 and Under.

Cayenne Pepper Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

-1 reserved table (8 seats) and 12 event tickets for your business

-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage

-Logo placement on event signage

-Recognition during the event

-Opportunity to enter a Taste Maker Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost

Jalapeno Pepper Sponsor
$500

Includes:

-8 event tickets for your business

-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage

-Logo placement on event signage

-Recognition during the event

-Opportunity to enter a Taste Makers Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost

Poblano Pepper Sponsor
$250

Includes:

-4 event tickets for your business

-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage

-Logo placement on event signage

-Recognition during the event

-Opportunity to enter a Taste Makers Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost

Add a donation for Friends Of The Harbor Center

$

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