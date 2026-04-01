Community Challenge Chili Cook-Off

About this event
Includes 4 admission tickets
Adult Entry for anyone 13 or older.
Entry for kids 5-12 years old.
For Kids 4 and Under.
Includes:
-1 reserved table (8 seats) and 12 event tickets for your business
-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage
-Logo placement on event signage
-Recognition during the event
-Opportunity to enter a Taste Maker Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost
Includes:
-8 event tickets for your business
-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage
-Logo placement on event signage
-Recognition during the event
-Opportunity to enter a Taste Makers Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost
Includes:
-4 event tickets for your business
-Company logo on the Community Chili Challenge Facebook event page and on the Friends of the Harbor Center webpage
-Logo placement on event signage
-Recognition during the event
-Opportunity to enter a Taste Makers Team or Promotional Booth at no additional cost
$
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