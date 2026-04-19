Community Church Of God

Hosted by

Community Church Of God

About this event

Anniversary Banquet Tickets

1630 Metropolitan Pkwy SW

Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

Banquet Ticket (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Aug 12

Early Bird Ticket $100 (Available Until August 12)

General Ticket $125 (After August 12)

Installment Plan (Payment 1 of 4) | Due 5/12
$25

We are committed to making sure everyone can celebrate with us. If you would prefer to pay for your ticket in installments, we offer a manual 4-part payment plan to help spread the cost.


How it works:

  1. Select the number of tickets and the Installment Plan payment you are making.
  2. Important: This is not an automated process. You will need to return to this page and pay Installments 1-4 to complete your purchase.
  3. Note: Your purchase is not valid until 4 payments per ticket are made. All installments must be completed by August 12.
Installment Plan (Payment 2 of 4) | Due June 12
$25

We are committed to making sure everyone can celebrate with us. If you would prefer to pay for your ticket in installments, we offer a manual 4-part payment plan to help spread the cost.


How it works:

  1. Select the number of tickets and the Installment Plan payment you are making.
  2. Important: This is not an automated process. You will need to return to this page and pay Installments 1-4 to complete your purchase.
  3. Note: Your purchase is not valid until 4 payments per ticket are made. All installments must be completed by August 12.
Installment Plan (Payment 3 of 4) | Due July 12
$25

We are committed to making sure everyone can celebrate with us. If you would prefer to pay for your ticket in installments, we offer a manual 4-part payment plan to help spread the cost.


How it works:

  1. Select the number of tickets and the Installment Plan payment you are making.
  2. Important: This is not an automated process. You will need to return to this page and pay Installments 1-4 to complete your purchase.
  3. Note: Your purchase is not valid until 4 payments per ticket are made. All installments must be completed by August 12.
Installment Plan (Payment 4 of 4) | Due August 12
$25

We are committed to making sure everyone can celebrate with us. If you would prefer to pay for your ticket in installments, we offer a manual 4-part payment plan to help spread the cost.


How it works:

  1. Select the number of tickets and the Installment Plan payment you are making.
  2. Important: This is not an automated process. You will need to return to this page and pay Installments 1-4 to complete your purchase.
  3. Note: Your purchase is not valid until 4 payments are made. All installments must be completed by August 12.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!