Community Classes

*Now with an extra 15 minutes!* A beautifully crafted advanced technique class with Linda Gudmundson who focuses on artistry and maintaining advanced skills. This class is for those who have already achieved an advanced or upper intermediate level of ballet and wish to maintain their technique in a challenging class. No class will be held on March 10th.
NOW AT THE PAC - 905 S. Main St
*Now with an extra 15 minutes!* A beautifully crafted advanced technique class with Linda Gudmundson who focuses on artistry and maintaining advanced skills. This class is for those who have already achieved an advanced or upper intermediate level of ballet and wish to maintain their technique in a challenging class. No class will be held on March 10th.
NOW AT THE PAC - 905 S. Main St
4 Latin Ballroom Couples Nights - Fridays 6:30pm-7:30pm
$65
*Must Register with a partner* This is the perfect date night activity! This mini course will take it slow, focusing on having fun dancing with your partner. Fridays 6:30pm-7:30pm, May 2nd-23rd, at the PAC
*Must Register with a partner* This is the perfect date night activity! This mini course will take it slow, focusing on having fun dancing with your partner. Fridays 6:30pm-7:30pm, May 2nd-23rd, at the PAC
5 Class Punch Pass
$55
This pass allows you to attend 5 of any of our ongoing classes or short courses with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025. Passes do not carry to another semester and must be used before the May 23rd. Passes cannot be used for multiple people.
This pass allows you to attend 5 of any of our ongoing classes or short courses with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025. Passes do not carry to another semester and must be used before the May 23rd. Passes cannot be used for multiple people.
One Class Drop-In
$15
This allows you to drop in and try any 1 of our ongoing classes and short courses with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025.
This allows you to drop in and try any 1 of our ongoing classes and short courses with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025.
Unlimited Class Pass - Spring 2025
$375
This pass allows you to take any of our ongoing classes or short courses, as many times as you want with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025. Passes do not carry to another semester and can only be used for one person.
This pass allows you to take any of our ongoing classes or short courses, as many times as you want with the exception of Ballroom between January 6th and May 23rd, 2025. Passes do not carry to another semester and can only be used for one person.
Int/Adv Jazz Technique - 7 Weeks: Thursdays 6:30pm- 8:00pm
$85
*Now with 15 extra minutes!* For intermediate/Advanced dancers, this class will be the perfect blend of technique and fun combos with Shellie Thomas! A technical warm up with stretch and strengthening, across the floor exercises and a fun center combo each class. Located at the PAC.
*Now with 15 extra minutes!* For intermediate/Advanced dancers, this class will be the perfect blend of technique and fun combos with Shellie Thomas! A technical warm up with stretch and strengthening, across the floor exercises and a fun center combo each class. Located at the PAC.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!