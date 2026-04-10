Community Connections Raffle- Clovis, NM
Community Supporter $10 · 1 Entry | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:
- 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
- ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice
Community Supporter $10 · 1 Entry | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:
- 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
- ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice
Community Champion $25 · 3 Entries | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:
- 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
- ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice
Community Champion $25 · 3 Entries | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:
- 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
- ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!