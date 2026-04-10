Monochromatic Mommies

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Monochromatic Mommies

About this raffle

Community Connections Raffle- Clovis, NM

Community Supporter
$10

Community Supporter $10 · 1 Entry | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:

  • 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
  • ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice
Community Champion
$25

Community Champion $25 · 3 Entries | The Prize: A $60 Self-Care Bundle:

  • 🎟️ A $30 e-gift card from Caffeinated Coffee Shop — your go-to for a moment of quiet in a busy season
  • ✂️ A $30 service gift card from House of Fadez — redeemable toward any service of your choice

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