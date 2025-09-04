Community Construct Inc. : 2025 Rodeo For A Reason

Each drink token is $2 unless you buy the special at 6 tokens for $10.
Beer is One Token
Mixed Drinks are Two Tokens
6 Tokens for $10
Each game is $5. All games take the same tickets. Buy as many tickets for the games as you would like and decide which ones you would like to try your hand at.
1 - 50/50 Ticket for $5
5 - 50/50 Tickets for $10
20 - 50/50 Tickets for $20
1 Raffle Prize Ticket
3 Raffle Prize Tickets
10 Raffle Prize Tickets
