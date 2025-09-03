Community Conversations ILM

Hosted by

Community Conversations ILM

About this event

Community Conversation & Celebration: #IAmLeandro Advocate Training

Wilmington

NC, USA

Advocate Training
$100

For community leaders and concerned citizens who are committed to their communities and ready to emerge and thought leaders and take action.

Teacher Advocate Training
$75

You're already giving so much! We're thrilled that you are joining us! We want to meet you half way!

Student Advocate Training
$50

If you're a high school, college or grad student, you're ahead of the curve! You're not just the leader of tomorrow. You're the leaders of today! We want to invest in you!

Add a donation for Community Conversations ILM

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!