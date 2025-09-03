Community Conversation & Celebration: #IAmLeandro Advocate Training

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About this event
For community leaders and concerned citizens who are committed to their communities and ready to emerge and thought leaders and take action.
You're already giving so much! We're thrilled that you are joining us! We want to meet you half way!
If you're a high school, college or grad student, you're ahead of the curve! You're not just the leader of tomorrow. You're the leaders of today! We want to invest in you!
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