Community Cornhole Social

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About this event
Join us for an exciting day of community engagement!
Join us in the excitement of friendly competition by registering to participate in our Cornhole matches! For just $100, you and a partner can showcase your skills and enjoy a day of fun while supporting our community initiatives. Your registration fee helps us raise funds for these valuable events that bring together leaders and community members alike. Sign up now to make a difference and be a part of the action!
Become the premier partner of our event with Title Sponsor status. Enjoy exclusive naming rights, prominent logo placement across all marketing materials, and the opportunity to address attendees during the event. Be featured in our press releases and have the unique chance to distribute promotional materials. Stand out as a leader in community support and engagement.
Gain significant visibility as a Gold Sponsor with your logo featured on key marketing materials and event signage. Benefit from promotion in our social media campaigns and email outreach. Enhance your presence with a display booth at the event, making meaningful connections with community members and leaders.
As a Silver Sponsor, your logo will appear on event materials and our website, with mentions in social media leading up to the event. You'll also have a table for promotional activities, allowing you to engage with attendees and demonstrate your commitment to supporting community-driven initiatives.
Be recognized as a valued Bronze Sponsor with your logo included on digital event materials and our social media pages. Receive acknowledgment during the event and the opportunity to include promotional material in our event program booklet.
Get branding rights for individual game stations or networking areas with a Cornhole Station Sponsorship. Your signage will prominently feature your branding, offering a unique opportunity for interaction and visibility at the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!