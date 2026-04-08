the Twenty Incorporated

Hosted by

the Twenty Incorporated

About this event

Community Cornhole Social

701 N Liberty St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA

RSVP: Free Admission
Free

Join us for an exciting day of community engagement!

GIVE $20 for the Twenty Campaign
$20
Cornhole Registration
$100

Join us in the excitement of friendly competition by registering to participate in our Cornhole matches! For just $100, you and a partner can showcase your skills and enjoy a day of fun while supporting our community initiatives. Your registration fee helps us raise funds for these valuable events that bring together leaders and community members alike. Sign up now to make a difference and be a part of the action!

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Become the premier partner of our event with Title Sponsor status. Enjoy exclusive naming rights, prominent logo placement across all marketing materials, and the opportunity to address attendees during the event. Be featured in our press releases and have the unique chance to distribute promotional materials. Stand out as a leader in community support and engagement.

  • Exclusive naming rights to the event
  • Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including flyers, posters, and online ads.
  • Recognition during event announcements and opening/closing remarks.
  • Opportunity to speak during the event or present an award.
  • Feature in press releases and post-event communications.
  • Facility to distribute promotional materials or products at the event.


Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gain significant visibility as a Gold Sponsor with your logo featured on key marketing materials and event signage. Benefit from promotion in our social media campaigns and email outreach. Enhance your presence with a display booth at the event, making meaningful connections with community members and leaders.

  • Logo placement on key marketing materials and event signage.
  • Recognition in social media promotions and email campaigns.
  • Display booth at the event for promotional activities.
  • Mentions in event announcements.


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

As a Silver Sponsor, your logo will appear on event materials and our website, with mentions in social media leading up to the event. You'll also have a table for promotional activities, allowing you to engage with attendees and demonstrate your commitment to supporting community-driven initiatives.

  • Logo placement on event materials and event website.
  • Social media mentions leading up to the event.
  • Table for promotional materials at the event.


Bronze Sponsor
$500

Be recognized as a valued Bronze Sponsor with your logo included on digital event materials and our social media pages. Receive acknowledgment during the event and the opportunity to include promotional material in our event program booklet.

  • Logo inclusion on digital materials and the event’s social media pages.
  • Acknowledgment during the event.


Cornhole Station Sponsor
$200

Get branding rights for individual game stations or networking areas with a Cornhole Station Sponsorship. Your signage will prominently feature your branding, offering a unique opportunity for interaction and visibility at the event.

  • Branding rights for individual cornhole game stations or networking areas.
  • Signage at the sponsored area with the sponsor’s branding.


Add a donation for the Twenty Incorporated

$

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