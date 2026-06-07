Community Cricket Day!

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About this event
Enjoy the full event with access to games, activities, T-shirt and raffle draw included.
This fee applies exclusively to participants attending the cricket matches. Additionally, attendees will have access to all event activities and food offerings. T-shirt and raffle draw included.
Team registration for 11 players.
The food vendor will be responsible for providing only snacks (no drinks or snack) to players, supporters, and event participants.
The snack vendor will be responsible for providing only snacks (no drinks or food) to players, supporters, and event participants.
The Drink & Refreshment Vendor will be responsible for providing only drinks and refreshments (no food or snack)to players, supporters, and event participants.
Clothing and Jewelry Vendor for providing Clothing and Jewelry at the event.
$
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