American Cricket Club

Hosted by

American Cricket Club

About this event

Community Cricket Day!

156 Mettlers Rd

Somerset, NJ 08873, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full event with access to games, activities, T-shirt and raffle draw included.

Individual Player Registration
$30

This fee applies exclusively to participants attending the cricket matches. Additionally, attendees will have access to all event activities and food offerings. T-shirt and raffle draw included.

Team Registration
$300

Team registration for 11 players.

Platinium Sponsor
$2,500
  • Premier logo placement on all event banners, posters, and digital promotions
  • Company name announced during opening and closing ceremonies
  • Opportunity to present awards or speak briefly at the event
  • 6 complimentary adult admissions + 2 player registrations
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials and social media
  • Recognition during match intermissions
  • 4 complimentary adult admissions + 1 player registration
Silver Sponsor
$750
  • Logo included on event posters and digital promotions
  • Recognition on event website/page
  • 2 complimentary adult admissions
Bronze Sponsor
$300
  • Logo displayed on community banner at the pavilion
  • Mention in event announcements
  • 1 complimentary adult admission
Community Supporter
$100
  • Name listed on “Community Supporters” board
  • Public thank‑you during the event
Food Vendor
$500

The food vendor will be responsible for providing only snacks (no drinks or snack) to players, supporters, and event participants.

Snack Vendor
$200

The snack vendor will be responsible for providing only snacks (no drinks or food) to players, supporters, and event participants.

Drink & Refreshment Vendor
$100

The Drink & Refreshment Vendor will be responsible for providing only drinks and refreshments (no food or snack)to players, supporters, and event participants.

Clothing and Jewelry Vendor
$150

Clothing and Jewelry Vendor for providing Clothing and Jewelry at the event.

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