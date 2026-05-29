Community Diversity Conference

Conference Features
Topics and speakers for our 12 breakout sessions include the following:
Foundations:
- Constitutional Issues & Immigration with Shoba Wadhia
- Equity Roadmaps & Accountability Frameworks with Leslie Pearson
Policy, Rights & Structural Equity:
- Fair Housing Panel with Morgan Wasikonis
- LGBTQ+ Trends & Trickledown Effects with Sonja Wilmoth
- Sustainability & AI with Peter Buck
Workplace & Organizational Diversity:
- Employee Resource Groups with Nalini Krishnankutty
- Business & Organizational Case for Diversity with Jamie Campbell
Wellbeing, Access & Support:
- Navigating Mental Health & Disability Resources with PHRC, Terry Watson
- Pro Action Café an interactive, solution-resulting activity with Katie Marshall
Skills for an Inclusive Future:
- AI Benefits & Challenges with SeriaShia Chatters
- Introduction to AI with David Gindhart
Other features:
- Keynote Panel with D.J. Saballos facilitating - look for our special guests!
- Presentation of Support for Diversity Awards 2026 (Individual & Organization)
- Meet the Authors of Diversity-Related books
- 250th Celebration of our Nation featuring Students, Research & Activities
- Facilitated Closing Group Activity with Carmin Wong
Conference Features
Topics and speakers for our 12 breakout sessions include the following:
Foundations:
- Constitutional Issues & Immigration with Shoba Wadhia
- Equity Roadmaps & Accountability Frameworks with Leslie Pearson
Policy, Rights & Structural Equity:
- Fair Housing Panel with Morgan Wasikonis
- LGBTQ+ Trends & Trickledown Effects with Sonja Wilmoth
- Sustainability & AI with Peter Buck
Workplace & Organizational Diversity:
- Employee Resource Groups with Nalini Krishnankutty
- Business & Organizational Case for Diversity with Jamie Campbell
Wellbeing, Access & Support:
- Navigating Mental Health & Disability Resources with PHRC, Terry Watson
- Pro Action Café an interactive, solution-resulting activity with Katie Marshall
Skills for an Inclusive Future:
- AI Benefits & Challenges with SeriaShia Chatters
- Introduction to AI with David Gindhart
Other features:
- Keynote Panel with D.J. Saballos facilitating - look for our special guests!
- Presentation of Support for Diversity Awards 2026 (Individual & Organization)
- Meet the Authors of Diversity-Related books
- 250th Celebration of our Nation featuring Students, Research & Activities
- Facilitated Closing Group Activity with Carmin Wong