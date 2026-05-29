Hosted by

Centre County United Way

About this event

Community Diversity Conference

215 Innovation Blvd

State College, PA 16803, USA

Registration Cost
$100

Conference Features

Topics and speakers for our 12 breakout sessions include the following:

Foundations: 

  • Constitutional Issues & Immigration with Shoba Wadhia
  • Equity Roadmaps & Accountability Frameworks with Leslie Pearson

Policy, Rights & Structural Equity:

  • Fair Housing Panel with Morgan Wasikonis
  • LGBTQ+ Trends & Trickledown Effects with Sonja Wilmoth
  • Sustainability & AI with Peter Buck

Workplace & Organizational Diversity:

  • Employee Resource Groups with Nalini Krishnankutty
  • Business & Organizational Case for Diversity with Jamie Campbell

Wellbeing, Access & Support:

  • Navigating Mental Health & Disability Resources with PHRC, Terry Watson
  • Pro Action Café an interactive, solution-resulting activity with Katie Marshall

Skills for an Inclusive Future:

  • AI Benefits & Challenges with SeriaShia Chatters
  • Introduction to AI with David Gindhart

Other features

  • Keynote Panel with D.J. Saballos facilitating - look for our special guests!
  • Presentation of Support for Diversity Awards 2026 (Individual & Organization)
  • Meet the Authors of Diversity-Related books
  • 250th Celebration of our Nation featuring Students, Research & Activities
  • Facilitated Closing Group Activity with Carmin Wong

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!