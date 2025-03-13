Nonprofit & Business Vendor Registration

Vendors at the community carnival will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products or services to attendees, promote their businesses, and engage with the local community. This may include setting up a booth for food, beverages, crafts, merchandise, games, or informational displays.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own setup (e.g., tables, chairs, decorations) and ensuring their booth is well-maintained throughout the event.
Business/ Vendor
$35
Vendors /Business at the community carnival will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products or services to attendees, promote their businesses, and engage with the local community. Additionally, Small logo placement on the event website, Preferred placement for the event,
mention in the post-event recap email
Opportunity to provide promotional materials in event bags
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!