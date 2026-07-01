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About this event
Your $10 registration gives parents and families access to a full day of education updates, engaging panel discussions, community resources, and opportunities to hear directly from school leaders, educators, students, and other families.
Zeffy may offer an optional contribution to support its platform during checkout. This contribution is not required and may be adjusted by the participant.
Youth under 18 are invited to attend the Kitsap Back-to-School Community Education Forum at no cost. Come learn about changes affecting the upcoming school year, hear directly from education and community leaders, and make sure youth voices are part of the conversation.
Registration is required
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