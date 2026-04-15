Community Experience Weekend

About this event
Enjoy 2 overnight stays, access to all activities and meals!
Participate in a full day of activities, and meals starting from 8:00 AM until 11:00 PM.
For those who purchase this ticket and choose to book an over night stay, Sirius will apply a $10 discount for whichever overnight accommodation you decide on.
Enjoy a sit down dinner, participate in a heart-opening cacao ceremony, all-night access to our wood-fired sauna and dance the night away at our ecstatic dance led by our in house DJ, Domi
Start your day off right with an 8:00 AM yoga and breath work workshop, followed by a waffle brunch at 10:00 AM. At 12:00 PM you are also welcome to join the community for a closing ceremony at our sacred stone circle.
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