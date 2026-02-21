Hosted by

Community Fire Company of Rising Sun

About this event

Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Sportsman's Bash

300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hwy

Rising Sun, MD 21911, USA

Event Entry Ticket
$50

This is your Yellow ticket to be able to enter the event.

Raffle Only Ticket
$20

This will be the Green Ticket for entry into the main raffle drawing.

Waterfowl Sponsorship Opportunity
$2,000

Included:
-Dedicated Table of 8
-Large Business Banner Placed Outside
-Large Banner Inside Event
-Facebook Recognition
-Logo on Photo Op Backdrop
-Logo on Event T-shirt
-Event Shout Out

Striper Sponsorship Opportunity
$1,500

Included:

-6 Event Tickets

-Banner Inside Event

-Facebook Recognition

-Logo on Photo Op Backdrop

-Logo on Event T-shirt

-Event Shout Out

Deer Sponsorship Opportunity
$1,000

Included:

-4 Event Tickets

-Banner Inside Event

-Facebook Recognition

-Logo on Photo Op Backdrop

-Logo on Event T-shirt

-Event Shout Out

Turkey Sponsorship Opportunity
$500

Included:

-2 Event Tickets

-Banner Inside Event

-Facebook Recognition

-Logo on Photo Op Backdrop

-Logo on Event T-shirt

-Event Shout Out

Squirrel Sponsorship Opportunity
$250

Included:

-Banner Inside Event

-Facebook Recognition

-Logo on Photo Op Backdrop

-Logo on Event T-shirt

-Event Shout Out

