Community First Foundation

Hosted by

Community First Foundation

About this event

Community First Foundation 12th Annual Golf Tournament

4701 Bay Point Rd

Panama City, FL 32408, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$875
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Platinum Sponsor: 4 Person Team, Sponsor Recognized on Tournament Banner, Sponsor Recognized on Screens at FUMC, Sponsor Recognized on 2 Hole Signs, 4 Person Extra Contest Package, Breakfast and Lunch for 4 person Team.

Gold Sponsor
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsor: 4 Person Team, Sponsor Recognized on FUMC screens, Sponsor Recognized on 1 Hole Sign, 4 Person Extra Contest Package, Breakfast and Lunch for 4 Person Team.

Bronze Sponsor
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Person Team, Sponsor Recognized on 1 Hole Sign, Breakfast and Lunch for 4 Person Team.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsor recognized on 1 Hole. $150.00 per hole.

4 Person Team (No Sponsorship)
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Person Team, Breakfast and Lunch for 4 Person Team

Individual Golfer
$135

1 Round of Golf in Tournament, Breakfast and Lunch. Individual Golfers will be teamed with 3 others when possible at Tournament registration.

Add a donation for Community First Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!