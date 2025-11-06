Community Friendsgiving Lunch

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About this event
White House, TN 37188, USA
This ticket is for 1 adult meal(ages 11 and up)
This is for 1 child meal(ages 10 and under)
Unable to attend but want to contribute? Though there is no fee for the Community Friendsgiving Meal, if you would like to contribute to helping the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #206 offset some of the expenses for this community event as well as others in the future please consider a monetary donation. If you are a business or organization wishing to contribute please reach out to Elain Cronister.
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