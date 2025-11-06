American Legion Auxiliary Unit 206

Hosted by

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 206

About this event

Community Friendsgiving Lunch

3321 US-31W

White House, TN 37188, USA

Adult
Free

This ticket is for 1 adult meal(ages 11 and up)

Child(10 and under)
Free

This is for 1 child meal(ages 10 and under)

Donation only
Free

Unable to attend but want to contribute? Though there is no fee for the Community Friendsgiving Meal, if you would like to contribute to helping the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #206 offset some of the expenses for this community event as well as others in the future please consider a monetary donation. If you are a business or organization wishing to contribute please reach out to Elain Cronister.

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