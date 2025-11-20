Community Garden Plot 2026

The CALF Community Garden (CCG) is a seasonal community garden operating on CALF’s Lowell Ranch on Plum Creek. Gardeners may begin working in the garden in February. Water to the entire garden will be turned on after the threat of freezing (typically May 15th). Watering prior to that must be done via hose. Water will be shut off and pipes drained in time for the first frost (typically the first week in October).