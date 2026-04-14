Community Garden Registration 2026

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One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
One Garden Bed Per Household - This garden plot is empty of all plants
At this time, all garden plots for the current season have been assigned. However, spots may open up as the season begins. If you'd like to be next in line, please join our waitlist! We'll reach out if a plot becomes available. Waitlist members are contacted in the order they signed up, and we’ll give you all the info you need if a spot opens.
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