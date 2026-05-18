Latina Sweat Cares

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Latina Sweat Cares

About this shop

Community Graduation Support Drive

Sponsor a Pair of Shoes
$55

Dress shoes, sneakers, or heels for a graduate.

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Sponsor a Dress
$60

Graduation dress for a young woman.

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Sponsor a Suit
$85

Full suit set for a young man.

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Sponsor a Dress Shirt or Top (Young Men)
$30

Button-down, dress shirt, or graduation top.

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Sponsor a Pair of Pants or Jeans (Young Men)
$40

Dress pants, joggers, or jeans.

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Sponsor a Top or Sweater (Young Women)
$25

Blouse, shirt, or sweater.

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Sponsor a Pair of Jeans or Pants (Young Women)
$40

Jeans or dress pants.

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Sponsor a Tie
$15

Necktie to complete the look.

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Sponsor Jewelry or Accessories
$20

Necklace, bracelet, or jewelry set.

0
Additional donation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

If you want to make an additional donation for the students, which will go towards cap/gown fees and other niceties, please feel free to donate here.

Add a donation for Latina Sweat Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!