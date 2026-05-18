Community Graduation Support Drive

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About this shop
Dress shoes, sneakers, or heels for a graduate.
Graduation dress for a young woman.
Full suit set for a young man.
Button-down, dress shirt, or graduation top.
Dress pants, joggers, or jeans.
Blouse, shirt, or sweater.
Jeans or dress pants.
Necktie to complete the look.
Necklace, bracelet, or jewelry set.
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If you want to make an additional donation for the students, which will go towards cap/gown fees and other niceties, please feel free to donate here.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!