"Taking Root"- A Feast for Good

An evening of nourishing food and program presentation
Click here to make a donation
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=6HUKMHVERGG2Y
We have options to support a child and/or family through our "support a participant" program.
As low as $14/month, you can support one child for a year with a monthly recurring donation - or a one time donation of $168 for the year.
As low as $67/month, you can support a family of five for a year with a monthly recurring or a one time donation of $804 for the year.
Every little bit helps us get food into the hands of those who need it!
Seed Sponsor – Plant the seeds of change
Includes:
-2 tickets ($120 value)
-Logo featured during event program presentation
-Social Media Recognition (Group
Post)
Sprout Sponsor – Nurture new growth
Includes:
-4 tickets ($240 value)
-Provides fresh nourishing food to one child for 12 months + one child for 6 months
-Logo featured during event program presentation
-Social Media Recognition (Group Post)
10 left!
Harvest Sponsor – Cultivate abundance
Includes:
-6 tickets ($360 value)
-Provides fresh nourishing food to 4 children for a year
-Logo featured during event program presentation
-Social Media Recognition (Group
Post)
7 left!
Gather Sponsor –Set a bigger table
Includes:
-8 tickets ($480 value)
-Provides fresh nourishing food to 2 families for 12 months + 1 family for 6 months
-Logo featured during event program presentation
-Individual thank-you post on EquiTable’s social media
6 left!
Rooted Sponsor – Harvest for all
Includes:
-10 tickets ($600 value)
-Provides fresh nourishing food to 5 families for 12 months + 1 family for 6 months
-Logo featured during event program presentation
-Individual thank-you post on EquiTable’s social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!