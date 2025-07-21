"Taking Root"- A Feast for Good

333 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504, USA

Individual Attendee Ticket
$60

An evening of nourishing food and program presentation

Unable to attend but still would like to support!
Free

Click here to make a donation

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=6HUKMHVERGG2Y


We have options to support a child and/or family through our "support a participant" program.


As low as $14/month, you can support one child for a year with a monthly recurring donation - or a one time donation of $168 for the year.


As low as $67/month, you can support a family of five for a year with a monthly recurring or a one time donation of $804 for the year.


Every little bit helps us get food into the hands of those who need it!



Seed Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Seed Sponsor – Plant the seeds of change

Includes:

-2 tickets ($120 value)

-Logo featured during event program presentation

-Social Media Recognition (Group

Post)

Sprout Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sprout Sponsor – Nurture new growth

Includes:

-4 tickets ($240 value)

-Provides fresh nourishing food to one child for 12 months + one child for 6 months

-Logo featured during event program presentation

-Social Media Recognition (Group Post)


Harvest Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Harvest Sponsor – Cultivate abundance

Includes:

-6 tickets ($360 value)

-Provides fresh nourishing food to 4 children for a year

-Logo featured during event program presentation

-Social Media Recognition (Group

Post)


Gather Sponsor
$2,500

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather Sponsor –Set a bigger table

Includes:

-8 tickets ($480 value)

-Provides fresh nourishing food to 2 families for 12 months + 1 family for 6 months

-Logo featured during event program presentation

-Individual thank-you post on EquiTable’s social media


Rooted Sponsor
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Rooted Sponsor – Harvest for all

Includes:

-10 tickets ($600 value)

-Provides fresh nourishing food to 5 families for 12 months + 1 family for 6 months

-Logo featured during event program presentation

-Individual thank-you post on EquiTable’s social media


Add a donation for EquiTable

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!