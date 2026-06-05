Community Health Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Vendor participation is free of charge. However, if possible, we kindly ask participating vendors to provide a small giveaway item, promotional item, or gift basket contribution to support our event door prizes and community giveaways.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or [email protected]
• Premier logo placement on promotional materials
• Social media recognition
• Vendor table included
• Opportunity to speak during the event welcome
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or [email protected]
• Logo recognition on promotional materials
• Social media recognition
• Vendor table included
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or [email protected]
• Name recognition on promotional materials
• Vendor table included
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!