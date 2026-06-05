Chestnut Grove Community Center

Hosted by

Chestnut Grove Community Center

About this event

Community Health Fair

223 Chestnut Grove Rd

Statesville, NC 28625, USA

Vendor
Free

Vendor participation is free of charge. However, if possible, we kindly ask participating vendors to provide a small giveaway item, promotional item, or gift basket contribution to support our event door prizes and community giveaways.


If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or  [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor - $1,000 +
$1,000

• Premier logo placement on promotional materials
• Social media recognition

• Vendor table included
• Opportunity to speak during the event welcome


If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or  [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$500

• Logo recognition on promotional materials
• Social media recognition
• Vendor table included


If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or  [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$250

• Name recognition on promotional materials
• Vendor table included


If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please contact us for additional information at 704-380-0229 or  [email protected]

Add a donation for Chestnut Grove Community Center

$

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