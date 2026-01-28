Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

Hosted by

Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

About this event

Community Health Fair | Health & Nutrition Committee

2855 Annandale Rd #114

Falls Church, VA 22042, USA

General Admission
Free

Open to all ages and fitness levels — bring a friend and celebrate wellness with us. Free to attend, but advance registration is requested.

Community Partner
Free

I’d like to become a community partner and support the Community Health Fair by promoting wellness, sharing resources, and engaging with the community.

Volunteer
Free

I’d like to volunteer by assisting with event setup, attendee support, and overall event operations to ensure a successful experience for all.

Add a donation for Northern Virginia Section National Council of Negro Women Inc

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