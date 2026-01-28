Community Health Fair | Health & Nutrition Committee

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About this event
Open to all ages and fitness levels — bring a friend and celebrate wellness with us. Free to attend, but advance registration is requested.
I’d like to become a community partner and support the Community Health Fair by promoting wellness, sharing resources, and engaging with the community.
I’d like to volunteer by assisting with event setup, attendee support, and overall event operations to ensure a successful experience for all.
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