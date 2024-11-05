Community I S Awareness Hoodie Drive Fundraiser

50% polyester, 25% ring-spun combed cotton, 25% rayon
Tear-away tag with a neck tape
Tubular construction
Long sleeves
Also available for Women
The District® Men's Perfect Tri® Hoodie is a layering essential that’s ideal for all seasons. It is soft, lightweight and simple enough to wear all day long. Just add your logo and promote your brand.
50% polyester, 25% ring-spun combed cotton, 25% rayon
Tear-away tag with a neck tape
Tubular construction
Long sleeves
Also available for Women
The District® Men's Perfect Tri® Hoodie is a layering essential that’s ideal for all seasons. It is soft, lightweight and simple enough to wear all day long. Just add your logo and promote your brand.
CIA Women Hoodie
$40
50 polyester, 25% ring-spun combed cotton, 25% rayon
Tear-away tag
Split V-neck with raw edge
Shaped seams construction
The District® Women's Perfect Tri® Long Sleeve Hoodie is a layering essential that’s ideal for all seasons. It is soft, lightweight and simple enough to wear it all day long. Just add your logo and promote your brand.
50 polyester, 25% ring-spun combed cotton, 25% rayon
Tear-away tag
Split V-neck with raw edge
Shaped seams construction
The District® Women's Perfect Tri® Long Sleeve Hoodie is a layering essential that’s ideal for all seasons. It is soft, lightweight and simple enough to wear it all day long. Just add your logo and promote your brand.
CIA Youth Hoodie
$40
8.3 oz., 65% ringspun cotton & 35% polyester
Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape
Side seamed
1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
Tear-away label
Elevate your youth wardrobe with a versatile piece that blends comfort and style. Perfect for school events, casual outings, or team wear, this fleece hoodie is a go-to for any occasion. It’s easy to customize – add your logo, message, or info using our intuitive studio. Need a hand? Our design experts are here to help bring your ideas to life.
8.3 oz., 65% ringspun cotton & 35% polyester
Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape
Side seamed
1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
Tear-away label
Elevate your youth wardrobe with a versatile piece that blends comfort and style. Perfect for school events, casual outings, or team wear, this fleece hoodie is a go-to for any occasion. It’s easy to customize – add your logo, message, or info using our intuitive studio. Need a hand? Our design experts are here to help bring your ideas to life.
Add a donation for Community I S Awareness
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!