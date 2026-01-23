Community Iftar

About this event
This event is free. However, if you would like to donate to our cause we wouls gratefully appreciate it. Any donation that exceeds our expenses will go towards helping a sister in our community. If you cannot make it but would like to donate please donate in the add a donation option on the bottom.
Would like to attend? Please still let us know how many people plan to attend so we can accomodate the right amount of people. If you filled out the other ticket option you do not have to fill out this one.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!