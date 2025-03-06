Community Iftar - March 14th - BYOI/FCFS

6355 Rolling Rd

Springfield, VA 22152, USA

I'm bringing potluck or my own iftar
free
Sponsor this Iftar
$3,000
Gain the reward of feeding 300 people iftar.
Partially Sponsor
$1,000
Gain the reward of feeding 100 people iftar.
1 Box
free
One ticket = 1 box of food. Please consider donating to help sustain these iftar programs.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing