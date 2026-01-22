Community Impact - Collaboration & Giving Back

Hosted by
About this event
For current PowHer members. Includes access to this month's event as part of your annual membership.
Not a member yet? Choose the Drop-In ticket to join us today or become a full annual member for year-round access.
Welcome to PowHer!
Includes 12 months of PowHer programming, monthly events, and quarterly social hours.
Includes access to this month's scheduled PowHer program, speaker, networking, and lunch.
Love PowHer? Your $30 can be applied toward an annual membership when you join.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!