Shoals Diversity Center

Hosted by

Shoals Diversity Center

About this event

Shoals Pridefest Community-Impact Partnership & Sponsor Registration

Wilson Park

217 E Tombigbee St, Florence, AL 35630, USA

Rainbow Partnership
$5,000

Includes:

Dedicated banner signage over center stage area

Stage presence and recognition (5 minutes)

Name and logo (large) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 yr)

10 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

4 logo flags featured at high-traffic areas in the park

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 12 people

Amethyst Partnership
$2,500

Includes:

On-stage signage, large

Stage presence and recognition (2 minutes)

Name and logo (large) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 yr)

7 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

2 logo flags featured at high-traffic areas in the park

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 10 people

Indigo Partnership
$1,000

Includes:

On-stage signage, medium

Name and logo (medium) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 year)

5 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

1 logo flag featured at high-traffic area in the park

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 7 people

Emerald Partnership
$750

Includes:

On-stage signage, small

Name and logo (small) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (1 yr)

3 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 5 people

Amber Partnership
$500

Includes:

Name and logo (small) featured on promotional materials

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 year)

2 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 3 people

Flame Partnership
$250

Includes:

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media

1 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired size)

12x12ft vendor space at park event

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 2 people

Prism Partnership
$100

Includes:

Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees

12x12ft vendor space at park event

VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 1 person

Community-Impact Partner (Anonymous)
Pay what you can

This option is designed for partners who wish to fuel our mission for a stronger, more inclusive Shoals while remaining private. As an anonymous partner, you will receive no public recognition or logo placement. We deeply value your commitment to this work and will ensure your contribution is handled with the utmost discretion and confidentiality.


Includes: Our sincere gratitude and the direct, measurable impact of your support on Shoals PrideFest 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!