Shoals Pridefest Community-Impact Partnership & Sponsor Registration

About this event
Includes:
• Dedicated banner signage over center stage area
• Stage presence and recognition (5 minutes)
• Name and logo (large) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 yr)
• 10 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• 4 logo flags featured at high-traffic areas in the park
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 12 people
Includes:
• On-stage signage, large
• Stage presence and recognition (2 minutes)
• Name and logo (large) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 yr)
• 7 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• 2 logo flags featured at high-traffic areas in the park
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 10 people
Includes:
• On-stage signage, medium
• Name and logo (medium) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 year)
• 5 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• 1 logo flag featured at high-traffic area in the park
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for up to 7 people
Includes:
• On-stage signage, small
• Name and logo (small) featured on event t-shirt and all promotional materials
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (1 yr)
• 3 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 5 people
Includes:
• Name and logo (small) featured on promotional materials
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media and SDC website (x1 year)
• 2 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired sizes)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 3 people
Includes:
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• Company name, logo, and hyperlink featured on social media
• 1 Pride Fest t-shirts (indicate desired size)
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 2 people
Includes:
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items to all attendees
• 12x12ft vendor space at park event
• VIP Seating ‘PrideFest After Dark: Evening Showcase’ for 1 person
This option is designed for partners who wish to fuel our mission for a stronger, more inclusive Shoals while remaining private. As an anonymous partner, you will receive no public recognition or logo placement. We deeply value your commitment to this work and will ensure your contribution is handled with the utmost discretion and confidentiality.
Includes: Our sincere gratitude and the direct, measurable impact of your support on Shoals PrideFest 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!