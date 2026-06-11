A white Spartan helmet with red and black accents is featured in the foreground, set against a white background with a stylized bridge and the words "SPARTA TACOMA" above.
NORTAC Soccer Club

Hosted by

NORTAC Soccer Club

About this event

Community Kickfest Sponsorships

6501 S 10th St

Tacoma, WA 98465, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

Name and logo on all signage, provide Champions prize, announced throughout the3 event, featured on the club website

Vendor Space
$100

10x10 space in the middle of the event, occasional announcements, logo on website.

Crossbar Challenge Sponsor
$800

Name and logo in event space, provide prizes, announced throughout the event, featured on the club's website

Swag Bag Sponsor
$800

Name and logo on each swag bag, announced throughout the event, featured on the club website

Field Sponsorships
$500

Name and logo on one designated field and noted in all game schedules and announcements, featured on the club website

Group Sponsor
$250

Name and logo on fenceline and listed in all schedules and results, provide prize for their specific group winner, featured on the club website

"Champions Dinner" Sponsor
$500

Name and logo on event announcements, provide discount or % of tabs, featured o the club website

DJ Sponsor
$500

Name and logo on DJ area/booth, announcements throughout the event

Juggle Challenge Sponsor
$500

Name and logo in Challenge area, provide prize for overall winner, announcements throughout the event

Make a donation
Pay what you can

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