Community Kickfest Sponsorships

About this event
Name and logo on all signage, provide Champions prize, announced throughout the3 event, featured on the club website
10x10 space in the middle of the event, occasional announcements, logo on website.
Name and logo in event space, provide prizes, announced throughout the event, featured on the club's website
Name and logo on each swag bag, announced throughout the event, featured on the club website
Name and logo on one designated field and noted in all game schedules and announcements, featured on the club website
Name and logo on fenceline and listed in all schedules and results, provide prize for their specific group winner, featured on the club website
Name and logo on event announcements, provide discount or % of tabs, featured o the club website
Name and logo on DJ area/booth, announcements throughout the event
Name and logo in Challenge area, provide prize for overall winner, announcements throughout the event
Would you like to make a donation in lieu of sponsoring?
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